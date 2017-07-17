“While Apple tends to keep upcoming technologies and features under lock and key, its upcoming facial recognition software will likely be based on technology it acquired when it purchased an Israeli machine learning company called Realface earlier this year,” Heisler writes. “Consequently, a close examination of Realface’s cutting edge technology can provide us with a number of significant clues as to what we can expect out of the highly anticipated iPhone 8.”
“Realface’s implementation is completely novel and perhaps more advanced than anything else available in the mobile space,” Heisler writes. “The company also claims that its software can recognize faces with an impressive 99.67% success rate, a figure which is actually higher than the 97.5% success rate most humans are capable of when it comes to recognizing faces.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Using Touch ID as our guide, Apple’s patented implementation will be significantly more advanced and secure than any so-called competitors’ half-assery, whether it be on the market already or planned for future iPhone knockoffs.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s iPhone 8 said to abandon Touch ID fingerprint reader in favor of 3D facial recognition – July 3, 2017
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s iPhone 8 will offer highest screen-to-body ratio in industry; lacks Touch ID – July 3, 2017
LG Innotek to supply Apple with world’s first 3D facial recognition camera for iPhone 8 – May 11, 2017
Apple patent covers use of depth maps for enhanced facial detection, bolstering iPhone 8 rumors – March 9, 2017
Apple acquires Israeli facial recognition firm RealFace – February 20, 2017
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “John” for the heads up.]