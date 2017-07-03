“The claims were made by KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo,” Prigg reports. “‘We predict the OLED model won’t support fingerprint recognition, reasons being: the full-screen design doesn’t work with existing capacitive fingerprint recognition, and the scan-through ability of the under-display fingerprint solution still has technical challenges,’ [Kuo wrote].”
“To allow the facial scannimg Kuo says he expects the handset to have 3D sensing for facial recognition & improved selfie quality – as well and to make Apple’s recently announced augmented reality software more accurate,” Prigg reports. “Kuo also claims the handset will still be announced in September, alongside two models without the OLED screen [iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus]. ‘For optimized promotional effect, we think Apple may unveil the three models simultaneously in September, though the launch date of the OLED version may trail that of LCD models, and supply tightness may not improve before 1H18.'”
MacDailyNews Take: If true, Apple has not got 3D facial recognition down pat [Face ID®?]- just like they got fingerprint recognition right when the debuted Touch ID.
