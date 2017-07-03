“Apple could abandon its Touch ID fingerprint recognition system entirely in favour of a new facial recognition system, an analyst has claimed,” Mark Prigg reports for The Daily Mail. “Rumours have circulated in recent weeks that Apple was struggling to decide where to put the sensor – under the front screen with an ‘invisible’ sensor, or even on the rear. Now it appears a third option may be on the table – abandoning it entirely.”

“The claims were made by KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo,” Prigg reports. “‘We predict the OLED model won’t support fingerprint recognition, reasons being: the full-screen design doesn’t work with existing capacitive fingerprint recognition, and the scan-through ability of the under-display fingerprint solution still has technical challenges,’ [Kuo wrote].”

“To allow the facial scannimg Kuo says he expects the handset to have 3D sensing for facial recognition & improved selfie quality – as well and to make Apple’s recently announced augmented reality software more accurate,” Prigg reports. “Kuo also claims the handset will still be announced in September, alongside two models without the OLED screen [iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus]. ‘For optimized promotional effect, we think Apple may unveil the three models simultaneously in September, though the launch date of the OLED version may trail that of LCD models, and supply tightness may not improve before 1H18.'”

Read more in the full article here.