“Code found in Apple’s HomePod firmware may suggest that the ‘iPhone 8’s’ facial recognition system —internally dubbed ‘Pearl’ — will be able to scan someone and unlock a device while it’s resting on a flat surface, instead of forcing users to pick it up and aim the camera,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“Code strings include the likes of ‘AXRestingPearlUnlock’ and ‘com.apple.accessibility.resting.pearl.unlock,’ iHelp BR noted this weekend,” Fingas reports. “The term ‘resting’ appears in reference to Pearl several other times.”

“Some other interesting code strings include ‘APPS_USING_PEARL’ and ‘PEARL_AUTOLOCK,’ iHelp BR observed. The first hints at an option to unlock specific apps using facial recognition, something that would be necessary to replace Touch ID,” Fingas reports. “The latter could simply block access to people the phone doesn’t know.”

