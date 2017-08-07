“Code strings include the likes of ‘AXRestingPearlUnlock’ and ‘com.apple.accessibility.resting.pearl.unlock,’ iHelp BR noted this weekend,” Fingas reports. “The term ‘resting’ appears in reference to Pearl several other times.”
“Some other interesting code strings include ‘APPS_USING_PEARL’ and ‘PEARL_AUTOLOCK,’ iHelp BR observed. The first hints at an option to unlock specific apps using facial recognition, something that would be necessary to replace Touch ID,” Fingas reports. “The latter could simply block access to people the phone doesn’t know.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: </strong?We expect to hear from Apple that "Face ID works so well that Touch ID is no longer required" and, of course, that it's "magical," if not "stunning."
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s leaked HomePod firmware shows iPhone 8 likely to abandon Touch ID in favor of ‘Pearl ID’ facial recognition – August 3, 2017