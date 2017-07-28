“We expect iPhone shipments to remain relatively muted, amid weaker demand from Greater China and also as customers potentially hold off on upgrades as the launch of the new 10th anniversary iPhone – which is expected to sport Apple’s first design refresh in three years – draws closer,” Trefis Team writes.
“Apple has taken some steps to shore up its tablet business this year, introducing its lowest-priced iPad with a 9.7-inch display towards the end of March, while refreshing its flagship iPad Pro models during the WWDC developer event conducted in June,” Trefis Team writes. “There is a strong possibility that iPad volumes will see a year-over-year improvement.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, we’ll be very interested to see how iPad performed in unit sales given that Q317 was the first full quarter of $329 iPad availability.
At these prices, Apple will move more units. iPad unit sales are finally poised to return to growth! — MacDailyNews, March 21, 2017
The company will announce results that day after market close, typically right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT. As always, we’ll bring your the results as soon as they are available (simply check our home page at 4:30pm EDT on August 1st). We plan to cover the conference call with live notes as usual. That link will appear on our home page around 4:45pm EDT on on August 1st.
