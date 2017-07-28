“Apple is scheduled to publish its Q3 fiscal 2017 earnings on August 1, reporting on a quarter that is typically seasonally soft for the company, as it prepares to launch its updated iPhones in the fall,” Trefis Team writes for Forbes. “Apple has guided for revenues of between $43.5 billion and $45.5 billion for the quarter, marking an improvement of around 5% at the mid-point over last year.”

“We expect iPhone shipments to remain relatively muted, amid weaker demand from Greater China and also as customers potentially hold off on upgrades as the launch of the new 10th anniversary iPhone – which is expected to sport Apple’s first design refresh in three years – draws closer,” Trefis Team writes.

“Apple has taken some steps to shore up its tablet business this year, introducing its lowest-priced iPad with a 9.7-inch display towards the end of March, while refreshing its flagship iPad Pro models during the WWDC developer event conducted in June,” Trefis Team writes. “There is a strong possibility that iPad volumes will see a year-over-year improvement.”

