“The company introduced an inexpensive 9.7-inch iPad at the $329 price point (36% cheaper than the most inexpensive iPad ever marketed until then),” Martins writes. “The new iPad was released on March 24th, just one week before the end of fiscal 2Q17 and too late to have made much of an impact on Apple’s P&L that quarter.”
“With plenty of skepticism about the iPad still in the air but a full quarter of new product sales in the bag, I wonder if fiscal 3Q17 will bring in good news for Apple’s tablet business,” Martins writes. “The answer should come not only in the form of units sold, but could potentially be reflected in better numbers for Apple’s Services.”
MacDailyNews Take: $329 is the magic number. Not as magic as $299 would have been (or will be eventually), but magic nonetheless.
At these prices, Apple will move more units. iPad unit sales are finally poised to return to growth! — MacDailyNews, March 21, 2017
