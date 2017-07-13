“When the Cupertino company reports fiscal 3Q17 earnings, on August 1st after the bell, I’ll be asking myself: will iPads matter again?” D.M. Martins writes for Seeking Alpha. “In March of this year, Apple made a one-of-a-kind product refresh announcement that many analysts seem to have brushed off.”

“The company introduced an inexpensive 9.7-inch iPad at the $329 price point (36% cheaper than the most inexpensive iPad ever marketed until then),” Martins writes. “The new iPad was released on March 24th, just one week before the end of fiscal 2Q17 and too late to have made much of an impact on Apple’s P&L that quarter.”

“With plenty of skepticism about the iPad still in the air but a full quarter of new product sales in the bag, I wonder if fiscal 3Q17 will bring in good news for Apple’s tablet business,” Martins writes. “The answer should come not only in the form of units sold, but could potentially be reflected in better numbers for Apple’s Services.”

