“Analysts say Apple is likely to give conservative guidance for the September quarter, given uncertainties around the launch date and initial supply of the rumored iPhone 8 and other new handsets,” Seitz reports. “Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple is scheduled to deliver its fiscal third-quarter results and give fiscal fourth-quarter guidance after the market close on Aug. 1.”
“Wall Street is modeling for Apple to earn $1.57 a share, up 11% year over year, on sales of $44.92 billion, up 6%, in the June quarter,” Seitz reports. “For the current quarter, analysts are looking for Apple to earn $1.85 a share, up 11%, on sales of $49.94 billion, up 7%.”
MacDailyNews Note: On May 2, 2017, Apple provided the following guidance for Q317:
• revenue between $43.5 billion and $45.5 billion
• gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38.5 percent
• operating expenses between $6.6 billion and $6.7 billion
• other income/(expense) of $450 million
• tax rate of 25.5 percent
MacDailyNews Take: Beyond the usual attention paid to guidance, we’ll be very interested to see how iPad performed in unit sales given that Q317 was the first full quarter of $329 iPad availability.
At these prices, Apple will move more units. iPad unit sales are finally poised to return to growth! — MacDailyNews, March 21, 2017
The company will announce results that day after market close, typically right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT. As always, we’ll bring your the results as soon as they are available (simply check our home page at 4:30pm EDT on August 1st). We plan to cover the conference call with live notes as usual. That link will appear on our home page around 4:45pm EDT on on August 1st.
