“Wall Street expects Apple to post modest revenue and earnings growth in the June quarter, despite worries about slowing iPhone sales ahead of the launch of the company’s 11th-generation model,” Patrick Seitz reports for Investor’s Business Daily.

“Analysts say Apple is likely to give conservative guidance for the September quarter, given uncertainties around the launch date and initial supply of the rumored iPhone 8 and other new handsets,” Seitz reports. “Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple is scheduled to deliver its fiscal third-quarter results and give fiscal fourth-quarter guidance after the market close on Aug. 1.”

“Wall Street is modeling for Apple to earn $1.57 a share, up 11% year over year, on sales of $44.92 billion, up 6%, in the June quarter,” Seitz reports. “For the current quarter, analysts are looking for Apple to earn $1.85 a share, up 11%, on sales of $49.94 billion, up 7%.”

MacDailyNews Note: On May 2, 2017, Apple provided the following guidance for Q317:
• revenue between $43.5 billion and $45.5 billion
• gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38.5 percent
• operating expenses between $6.6 billion and $6.7 billion
• other income/(expense) of $450 million
• tax rate of 25.5 percent

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Beyond the usual attention paid to guidance, we’ll be very interested to see how iPad performed in unit sales given that Q317 was the first full quarter of $329 iPad availability.

At these prices, Apple will move more units. iPad unit sales are finally poised to return to growth! — MacDailyNews, March 21, 2017

The company will announce results that day after market close, typically right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT. As always, we’ll bring your the results as soon as they are available (simply check our home page at 4:30pm EDT on August 1st). We plan to cover the conference call with live notes as usual. That link will appear on our home page around 4:45pm EDT on on August 1st.

