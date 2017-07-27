MacDailyNews Take: To Apple. For iPhone.
“The mobile division did not post record sales because of a decrease in mid-range and entry-level phone sales,” Smith reports. “Samsung expects increased competition in the mobile landscape in the second half of the year, and while it doesn’t specifically mention the iPhone 8, it seems the company is somewhat afraid of Apple’s upcoming handset.”
Smith reports, “‘In the second half, demand for smartphones and tablets is forecast to increase as the market enters a period of strong seasonality,’ Samsung said in a blog post. ‘However, competition is expected to intensify as new smartphone models are released by competitors.’ …It sounds like Samsung is expecting lower sales for both its flagships in the coming quarter. Coincidentally, that’s the quarter when Apple announces new devices during its annual fall iPhone event.”
MacDailyNews Take: The slavish copier’s full press release is here. It also reveals that Samsung will be spending big on “marketing” in order to attempt convince the great unwashed to waste their money on pretend iPhones instead of the real thing.
Rumor has it that every Samsung iPhone wannabe comes with a free t-shirt:
