“Just in case you needed a little more proof that Apple really wants to expand the iPhone market, just take a look at how it is scooping up presence in the prepaid smartphone market,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

“Apple has always grabbed the majority slice of the high-end iPhone-plus-wannabe-iPhone market, but has traditionally left the lower parts of the market to Android device vendors to fight over. This has led to lots of consumers using cheap Android devices, having a rubbish experience, and then migrating to iPhone when they can,” Evans writes. “Apple clearly wants to improve this.”

“Apple has racked up a host of deals to offer up subsidized iPhone’s as prepaid devices,” Evans writes. “The company is quite clearly working to make sure that it still commands loyalty at the high-end of the market, but also offers other people the chance to get onto the iOS road show”

