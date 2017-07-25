CIRP also reports that the iPhone 7/Plus accounted for 81% of all U.S. iPhone sales in the quarter, at 47% for the standard model and 34% for the Plus,” Lovejoy reports.
“CIRP completes the good news for Apple by noting a general trend toward larger and higher-capacity iPhones,” Lovejoy reports, “two factors that boost the average selling price – or at least, Apple’s take.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in July 2015:
The average Android user isn’t very technically astute and was most likely led astray by cellphone salespeople seeking to move whatever fragmandroid phone was offering the highest spifs that day. That’s why Android lags significantly in such things as podcast listening, video consumption, online purchases, data usage, etc. Those who were misled to Android ended up with the wrong phone and they don’t really know how to use it, so they don’t. They pretty much just make voice calls – gack! – on the horrid things. Then, eventually, after two or more miserable years on contract, they wake up, lose the training wheels and graduate to real iPhones.