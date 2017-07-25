“While a handful of reports and analysts have indicated the iPhone 8 won’t launch as scheduled this year due to production difficulties, Twitter leaker Benjamin Geskin today claims that the device is not delayed and has recently entered trial production,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac.

“In a tweet, Geskin quoted his source as saying all three new 2017 iPhone models have begun trial production, including the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 8,” Miller reports. “The source, out of the Zhengzhou Foxconn planet, says they are currently producing about 200 units per day.”

“One thing to note is that making 200 units per day by no means indicates mass production,” Miller reports. “Apple generally ramps production slowly in the lead up to the September release, and a lot could change before Apple begins manufacturing hundreds of thousands of units.”

Fingerprint identification was under-screen in testing machine. Maybe they done it successfully. — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) July 24, 2017



[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]