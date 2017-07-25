“In a tweet, Geskin quoted his source as saying all three new 2017 iPhone models have begun trial production, including the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 8,” Miller reports. “The source, out of the Zhengzhou Foxconn planet, says they are currently producing about 200 units per day.”
“One thing to note is that making 200 units per day by no means indicates mass production,” Miller reports. “Apple generally ramps production slowly in the lead up to the September release, and a lot could change before Apple begins manufacturing hundreds of thousands of units.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, the trials go well and production can be ramped ASAP because Apple’s going to sell every unit that can be assembled!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]