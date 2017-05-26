“This is the logical conclusion to make after Apple has allegedly posted blackout dates for staff, suggesting that this would be a busy period when it will need all hands on deck,” Victor reports. “The information comes from what looks like an official Apple memo to staff, obtained by Apple enthusiast Benjamin Geskin.”
Victor reports, “Apple traditionally holds a keynote event to officially announce its iPhone in the beginning or the middle of September, with an actual launch of the device in a week and a half.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: That’s quite a wide range of dates.
Of note, September 17th falls on a Sunday, so that’s very, very likely not the “keynote day” (special media event).
The media events for the past four iPhones were held on Tuesdays or Wednesdays:
• iPhone 7: Wednesday (September 7, 2016)
• iPhone 6s: Wednesday (September 9, 2015)
• iPhone 6: Tuesday (September 9, 2014)
• iPhone 5s: Tuesday (September 10, 2013)
Therefore, look for the “iPhone 8” special media event to be held on Tuesday, September 12th or Wednesday, September 13th, as the retail stores don’t need to be fully staffed for the unveil, but rather for the actual launch date which we peg as likely on Friday, September 22nd, based on past history, if Apple is on schedule.
Also of note, November 4th is a Saturday. Black Friday falls on November 24th this year.
Also, Apple’s memo to retail staff notes, “Keep in mind that these dates are subject to change as our support volume expectations fluctuate.”