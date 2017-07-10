“The new iPhone is going to be shinier than ever, according to new rumours,” Andrew Griffin reports for The Independent.

“Apple’s new handset will come in a reflective, mirror-like finish alongside what are presumably more traditional choices, according to a repeated Apple leaker,” Griffin reports. “In all there will be four different finishes, according to Benjamin Geskin, who provided a mock-up of what the new phone might look like.”

“The picture showed a case that has the same mirrored, reflective effect as a demonstration of how the new phone might look,” Griffin reports. “Apple has added new finishes with each of its recent phones, and the current iPhone 7 comes in a full six different [finishes].”

2017 OLED iPhone – four colors. New one – mirror like. pic.twitter.com/BFBBpBQ2Vm — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) July 8, 2017



Read more in the full article here.