“We may have just been given our best look yet at the iPhone 8,” Phoebe Weston reports for The Daily Mail. “An Apple expert has leaked computer assisted images of the much-anticipated handset, due to be released in September.”

“Benjamin Geskin’s images – posted on his Twitter page – support claims that the front of the phone will be almost all display with only a lip at the top for a camera and sensors,” Weston reports. “There appears to be no Home Button and instead the new release looks like it will have Touch ID fingerprint scanner embedded in the main display.”

“The computer-assisted design (CAD) drawings show a dual camera system with one camera on top of the other and a flash between the two,” Weston reports. “Slashleaks also leaked images of the iPhone 8 in flip cases a few days previously. The design also corroborates the images released by Mr Geskin.”

If someone still had doubts that this #iPhone8 is real… 😏 pic.twitter.com/psrV2zdm6f — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) May 30, 2017



