“While it’s no secret that Apple tends to test a myriad of different iPhone designs in the build-up to a new model release, the consistency of the leaked photos we’ve seen over the past few weeks alone suggest that the highly anticipated iPhone 8 will easily live up to the hype,” Heisler reports. “Aside from an edge-to-edge OLED display with minimal bezels all around the device, it appears that Apple has figured out a way to embed its Touch ID sensor into the display itself.”
Heisler reports, “Photos of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 are certainly great, but noted leaker Benjamin Geskin recently upped the ante by uploading the first known video of what will presumably be Apple’s final iPhone 8 design.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If accurate, this is obviously an homage to the device that started the mobile revolution, the original Apple iPhone:
