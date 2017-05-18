“The folks at BGR claim that they got their hands on photos of a physical mockup of the iPhone 8’s final design, which was put together using leaked schematics,” Andronico reports. “The device’s appearance lines up with most of the more prominent iPhone 8 rumors; there are glass panels on the front and back, a seemingly borderless display and a vertically oriented iSight camera.”
“This mockup doesn’t quite confirm the existence of a Touch ID sensor being built into the display, but considering the front panel doesn’t appear to have any bezels, it’s very likely,” Andronico reports. “Overall, the mockup looks pretty slick — the rear glass panel in particular could go a long way in making Apple’s 10th anniversary iPhone stand out.”
MacDailyNews Take: If this is it, it’s certainly a beautiful device, however, as far as standing out in the exterior looks department, what we have in our hand right now – iPhone 7 Plus in Jet Black – looks very similar and at least as gorgeous (at least when displaying an image on black, so the non-edge-to-edge display isn’t visible):
It’s that expected OLED edge-to-edge display that will really make iPhone 8’s exterior stand apart from all previous iPhones.