“After months of rumors, leaks and renders, we just might have our first look at how Apple’s iPhone 8 will look,” Michael Andronico reports for Tom’s Guide.

“The folks at BGR claim that they got their hands on photos of a physical mockup of the iPhone 8’s final design, which was put together using leaked schematics,” Andronico reports. “The device’s appearance lines up with most of the more prominent iPhone 8 rumors; there are glass panels on the front and back, a seemingly borderless display and a vertically oriented iSight camera.”

“This mockup doesn’t quite confirm the existence of a Touch ID sensor being built into the display, but considering the front panel doesn’t appear to have any bezels, it’s very likely,” Andronico reports. “Overall, the mockup looks pretty slick — the rear glass panel in particular could go a long way in making Apple’s 10th anniversary iPhone stand out.”



