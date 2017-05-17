“According to multiple independent reports, the iPhone 8 will feature a bold new design that sandwiches a stainless steel frame between two 2.5D glass panels,” Zach Epstein reports for BGR. “The result will supposedly appear seamless, bringing Apple closer than ever to realizing Jony Ive’s dream of an iPhone made of one continuous sheet of glass.”

Epstein reports, “Apple’s iPhone 8 design has seemingly been finalized, and we’re giving the world an exclusive first look at the hotly anticipated tenth-anniversary iPhone.”

“BGR has exclusively obtained photos of an iPhone 8 mockup that is believed to feature Apple’s final design,” Epstein reports. “As has been the case in years past, this mockup is thought to have been built using actual finalized schematics that were leaked from the factories that will build Apple’s next-generation iPhones.”



More info and larger photos in the full article here.