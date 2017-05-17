Epstein reports, “Apple’s iPhone 8 design has seemingly been finalized, and we’re giving the world an exclusive first look at the hotly anticipated tenth-anniversary iPhone.”
“BGR has exclusively obtained photos of an iPhone 8 mockup that is believed to feature Apple’s final design,” Epstein reports. “As has been the case in years past, this mockup is thought to have been built using actual finalized schematics that were leaked from the factories that will build Apple’s next-generation iPhones.”
More info and larger photos in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If true, this is obviously quite the homage to the device that started the mobile revolution, the original Apple iPhone: