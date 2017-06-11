“It’s on the same lines as Snow Leopard and Mountain Lion. While there are new features and newer technologies, the main focus in on improving performance, fixing bugs and refining features,” Pathak writes. “And right now, that actually sounds like a great thing. The Mac is a professional tool and more stable the OS, the better it is for the pro users.”
Pathak writes, “Still, there’s a lot of new exciting stuff and surely a lot of small changes and improvements!”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Pathak has Apple File System as No.1 and that’s certainyl correct. Finally, the Mac has a modern, future-proof file system!
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s iOS 10.3 delivers brand-new Apple File System – March 28, 2017
iOS 10.3’s longer than usual installation likely due to switch to new Apple File System – March 28, 2017
Apple releases iOS 10.3, watchOS 3.2, and tvOS 10.2 – March 27, 2017
You must back up your iPhone and iPad before upgrading to Apple’s iOS 10.3, due soon – March 10, 2017
Apple’s iOS 10.3: A very, very important upgrade – January 25, 2017
APFS: What Apple’s new Apple File System means to you – June 24, 2016
APFS: New Apple File System promises more speed, flexibility, reliability – June 17, 2016
The feds’ll hate this: Apple’s new APFS file system ‘engineered with encryption as a primary feature’ – June 14, 2016
Buh-bye HFS+, hello APFS (Apple File System) for macOS! – June 14, 2016
Apple can do better than Sun’s ZFS – October 26, 2009
Apple discontinues ZFS project, turns attention to own next-gen file system – October 24, 2009
Apple’s Mac OS X Snow Leopard Server’s ZFS goes MIA – June 9, 2009