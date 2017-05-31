“But all the same, Apple’s prodigious chip work has not only helped the company lower its costs, but also aided strategic objectives such as improving performance and battery life, reducing device size and enabling novel features. A recent report points to one more instance in which Apple’s chip expertise is proving to be of strategic value,” Jhonsa writes. “So might a new hire, though the book remains to be written here.”
“On Friday afternoon, Bloomberg reported that Apple is developing a processor for its consumer hardware that would be ‘devoted specifically to AI-related tasks’ such as face and speech recognition. It added that Apple “has tested prototypes of future iPhones with the chip,” known within the company as the Neural Engine,” Jhonsa writes. “Separately, analyst Neil Shah observed (courtesy of a LinkedIn post) that Apple has hired Esin Terzioglu, a Qualcomm exec who oversaw the chipmaker’s central engineering organization. The hire has fueled fresh speculation that Apple, now in the midst of a messy legal dispute with Qualcomm, wants to develop a system-on-chip (SoC) that pairs a baseband modem (currently obtained from Qualcomm and Intel with an A-series app processor.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple has been a top-tier chip developer for many years now. See Apple’s 64-bit A7 (introduced on September 20, 2013), which demolished and disheartened the so-called competition, for one stark example (actually, Apple A-series SoCs have always been superior to the off-the-shelf processors used by the iPhone knockoff outfits).
