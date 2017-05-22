“The upgrades, which Ms Bailey said applied to hundreds of thousands of terminals, means shoppers in many places can make payments of any value without taking their wallet with them,” Titcomb reports. “Higher-value payments are seen as a key advantage for Apple over contactless cards as it seeks to grow its payments business.”
“Retailers now accepting the higher-value payments include supermarkets such as Waitrose and Sainsbury’s and restaurants including Pizza Express and Nando’s,” Titcomb reports. “Ms Bailey hinted that Apple was working on new technology that would replace other parts of the wallet apart from credit cards. ‘If you think about all the things in your wallet, we’re thinking about all those things, we’re probably actively working on most of them,” she said. “We’re starting with payments. Some are longer term, we see this as a long term journey rather than something we can solve in the next 12 months.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Finally! Apple Pay away, UK!
