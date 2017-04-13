“Apple has emerged as the leader in the mobile payments space,” Vena writes. “Apple Pay’s acceptance at a significantly greater number of merchants appears to be paying off, and is likely the reason for Apple’s lead in the category.”
“Accenture Consulting indicates that…56% of consumers are aware of the technology and plan to use it in coming years. Millennials (those the report defines as being between the ages of 18 and 34) and mass affluents (those consumers with annual income of $100,000 or more after taxes) are pioneering the change to digital payments, with 35% of these groups regularly using their mobile phone to make online payments,” Vena writes. “This bodes well for Apple, as market research firm MBLM in its Brand Intimacy Report found that Apple is one of the most beloved brands among millennials. Finally, 73% of consumers trust their traditional credit card providers the most when considering mobile payments, which again bodes well for Apple Pay as it pairs with existing credit cards.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Slowly, but surely.
We still say Appel should give users a concrete reason or reasons to use Apple Pay by incentivizing it’s use in order to spur adoption and make it a “must-offer” for retailers.
As we’ve written many times, as recently as February: “There is no better way to pay than with Apple Watch and Apple Pay. Two simple things could turbocharge Apple Pay usage: Better (or actual) signage at the point of sale and incentives for using Apple Pay. Imagine Apple Pay usage if Apple simply offered $1 to spend at the Apple Store for every hundred spent via Apple Pay.”
As we wrote last August, imagine at the special media event to introduce the next-gen iPhone, Apple CEO Tim Cook said something like this:
And, of course, the new iPhone works with Apple Pay and, starting today, for every $100 you spend using Apple Pay, you get $1 off at Apple retail and online stores. So, spend $100 on groceries using Apple Pay, you get $1. Spend $300 on a plane ticket using the Delta app, you get $3. Use Apple Pay in your ExxonMobil Speedpass+ app to buy your gas. It all adds up! By the end of the year, you’ll likely have quite a discount on your next iPad, Mac, or iPhone!
Would you use Apple Pay more if Tim Cook said something like that? We know we certainly would. So would tens of millions more people than are using Apple Pay today.
As we wrote nearly two years ago in August 2015:
Apple, give us a reason to use Apple Pay beyond looking like tech dorks in front of the line at the register. What’s the incentive to use Apple Pay? There is none besides looking like a flaming nerd. As if Apple doesn’t have any money. That, inexplicably, is how they approach Apple Pay. Hello, Tim? Eddy? Talk to some people who actually go to stores and shop for things, please.
Incentivize its use! Give Apple Pay users a percentage of every dollar spent via Apple Pay to spend at Apple Stores. Something. Anything! Get people used to using it first. Sheesh. It’s really not that difficult. It really isn’t.
