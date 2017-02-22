“That’s certainly what we learn in a recent Boston Retail Partners report, which tells us not only that mobile payments are taking off, but that Apple is rapidly becoming the most widely deployed and most widely used smartphone-based mobile payments service,” Evans writes. “‘PayPal has been bumped out of its top spot in this year’s survey with Apple Pay now being accepted at 36% of the retailers participating in the survey,’ the report said.”
Evans writes, “I anticipate we’ll see support at 70%+ of global retailers by 2020, at the latest.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Slowly, but surely. And, no, there is no better way to pay than with Apple Watch and Apple Pay.
Two simple things could turbocharge Apple Pay usage: Better (or actual) signage at the point of sale and incentives for using Apple Pay. Imagine Apple Pay usage if Apple simply offered $1 to spend at the Apple Store for every hundred spent via Apple Pay.
