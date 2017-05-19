“The reality for iPhone users is that the Google Assistant will probably never beat Apple Inc.’s Siri on its home turf,” Gurman reports. “That’s bad news for the Alphabet Inc. unit, which wants its voice-based technology everywhere.”
Here are some of the limitations:
• You have to download it from the App Store
• You can’t launch it with your iPhone’s home button or with your voice
• You can’t tap into basic iPhone functions and settings
• You can’t launch apps, search some Apple content stores, or pull up photos
• You can’t integrate with other non-Google apps on your iPhone
• Integrated Apple services typically require an extra step
• You can’t easily use it in the car
MacDailyNews Take: Privacy, privacy, privacy!
Apple champions and protects user’s privacy. Google wipes their collective ass with it.
As we wrote earlier this week:
Not integrated into iOS, Google’s privacy-trampling Siri knockoff will never be widely adopted on iPhone as a standalone app.
“Hey, Google, can you stop tracking me for the NSA?”
“Sorry, next to ad tracking, that’s my primary purpose.”
