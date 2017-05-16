“Google’s artificial intelligence software is already inside Android phones, smart speakers and watches,” Mark Gurman and Mark Bergen report for Bloomberg. “At the Google I/O conference this week, the Alphabet Inc. unit plans to bring it to at least three more places: iPhones, coffee tables and kitchens.”

“The Mountain View, California-based company is set to announce a version of its AI-powered assistant for Apple Inc.’s iPhone as soon as Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter,” Gurman and Bergen report. “It is set to land on the iPhone as a free, standalone app that can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store, according to the person. It would arrive first in the U.S., but Google is working on adding support for other countries in the future.”

“Google is also integrating its Assistant into GE home appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, washers and dryers,” Gurman and Bergen report. “Users will be able to ask the Assistant how many cleaning pods are left in the dishwasher, or tell it to pre-heat the oven to 350F, or ask if the laundry is clean.”

