“This isn’t a fair fight on several counts: Google’s been doing AI for much longer and has more data to mine; but Siri’s also the built-in AI, which gives her access to far more of the iPhone’s functions,” Mills writes. “But despite blatant Apple favoritism for Siri, Google Assistant can still pull a bunch of tricks that Siri can only dream of.”
“The first feature you’re likely to notice is that you can type questions to Google Assistant. If, like me, you’d never be seen dead talking to your phone in public, this is a genuinely game-changing feature,” Mills writes. “Another of Google’s neat features is that it remembers what you’re talking about. For example, you can ask “Who directed Batman Begins,” and then immediately follow up with ‘show me pictures of him,’ and it’ll bring up images of Christopher Nolan. It goes a long way towards making the Google Assistant feel like a real person…”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple protects the user’s privacy. Google obviously doesn’t care much, if anything, about that. That’s why things like Assistant or Google Photos are more capable. It’s also why smart people don’t use them.
As we wrote earlier this week:
Not integrated into iOS, Google’s privacy-trampling Siri knockoff will never be widely adopted on iPhone as a standalone app.
“Hey, Google, can you stop tracking me for the NSA?”
“Sorry, next to ad tracking, that’s my primary purpose.”
