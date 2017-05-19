“Earlier this week, Google finally put the Google Assistant onto iPhones,” Chris Mills writes for BGR. “For the first time, Apple fanboys can use Google’s AI to perform a bunch of tricks, but much more importantly, it means we can finally have a Google Assistant vs Siri showdown.”

“This isn’t a fair fight on several counts: Google’s been doing AI for much longer and has more data to mine; but Siri’s also the built-in AI, which gives her access to far more of the iPhone’s functions,” Mills writes. “But despite blatant Apple favoritism for Siri, Google Assistant can still pull a bunch of tricks that Siri can only dream of.”

“The first feature you’re likely to notice is that you can type questions to Google Assistant. If, like me, you’d never be seen dead talking to your phone in public, this is a genuinely game-changing feature,” Mills writes. “Another of Google’s neat features is that it remembers what you’re talking about. For example, you can ask “Who directed Batman Begins,” and then immediately follow up with ‘show me pictures of him,’ and it’ll bring up images of Christopher Nolan. It goes a long way towards making the Google Assistant feel like a real person…”

