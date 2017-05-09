“Wall Street is buzzing over which companies Apple may buy with its massive cash holdings,” Tae Kim reports for CNBC.

“But UBS analyst Steven Milunovich used the words of its founder Steve Jobs to remind the company (and his peers on the street) that the innovative tech company should only make a deal that betters its customers and not just greedy shareholders,” Kim reports.

Wrote Milunovich in a note Tuesday: ‘Steve Jobs warned: ‘Companies forget what it means to make great products … they really have no feeling in their heart about wanting to really help the customers,'” Kim reports. “‘We think Apple is likely to only make an acquisition that results in a better product and customer experience, not to protect financial results,’ the analyst added.”

Read more in the full article here.