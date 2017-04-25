“Apple has delayed the launch of its first ever original video series “Carpool Karaoke” with comedian James Corden, the company said on Tuesday, marking a setback as it looks to boost its content efforts,” Arjun Kharpal reports for CNBC.

“In February this year, Apple’s head of internet and software services Eddy Cue, said at the Code Media conference that “Carpool Karaoke” would debut on Apple Music in April,” Kharpal reports. “But it doesn’t seem like this is now the case.”

Kharpal reports, “‘Carpool Karaoke’ for Apple Music will premiere later this year,’ an Apple spokesperson told CNBC by email, without giving an explanation.”

“A premiere party for “Carpool Karaoke” scheduled for March in Los Angeles was postponed without explanation days before it was to take place. This week, the company again postponed its launch party, which had been rescheduled for Monday,” Piya Sinha-Roy reports for Reuters. “Apple, a company known for its precisely coordinated product launches, declined to explain the delays.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple, a company known for its precisely coordinated product launches, which often lack sufficient quantities of actual product. TFTFY. Hey, wanna buy an 8-core Mac Pro? Of course, not many would since it’s over 3 fscking years old, but if you hit your head really hard and did try to buy one today: How about something a bit more current (what isn’t)? Let’s go order Apple’s hot new AirPods. Ooh, we’re so excited: Oof. Hey, wWhere’d our AirPods excitement go? Oh, alright, we’ll just go get Bragi or VerveOne+ or something other wireless earbuds instead. No, this isn’t a sign of a huge demand outstripping supply. This is a recurring problem knowN commonly in business circles as “MISMANAGEMENT” – and from a guy (self?) tagged by some as an “Operations Genius,” no less. Hey, can someone come dig us out of this chest-deep irony? Shouldn’t a company with an “Operations Genius” at the helm have, you know, sufficient product supplies at launch? Or, at least, some supply of a product that’s about to turn three-and-a-half? Just askin’.

Sinha-Roy reports, “Apple Music has also announced plans for a reality show, ‘Planet of the Apps,’ which Cue said was due this spring.”

MacDailyNews Take: If he gets around to it and it doesn’t interfere with any Golden State games, of course.

