“In February this year, Apple’s head of internet and software services Eddy Cue, said at the Code Media conference that “Carpool Karaoke” would debut on Apple Music in April,” Kharpal reports. “But it doesn’t seem like this is now the case.”
Kharpal reports, “‘Carpool Karaoke’ for Apple Music will premiere later this year,’ an Apple spokesperson told CNBC by email, without giving an explanation.”
Read more in the full article here.
“A premiere party for “Carpool Karaoke” scheduled for March in Los Angeles was postponed without explanation days before it was to take place. This week, the company again postponed its launch party, which had been rescheduled for Monday,” Piya Sinha-Roy reports for Reuters. “Apple, a company known for its precisely coordinated product launches, declined to explain the delays.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple, a company known for its precisely coordinated product launches, which often lack sufficient quantities of actual product. TFTFY.
Hey, wanna buy an 8-core Mac Pro? Of course, not many would since it’s over 3 fscking years old, but if you hit your head really hard and did try to buy one today:
How about something a bit more current (what isn’t)? Let’s go order Apple’s hot new AirPods. Ooh, we’re so excited:
Oof. Hey, wWhere’d our AirPods excitement go? Oh, alright, we’ll just go get Bragi or VerveOne+ or something other wireless earbuds instead.
No, this isn’t a sign of a huge demand outstripping supply. This is a recurring problem knowN commonly in business circles as “MISMANAGEMENT” – and from a guy (self?) tagged by some as an “Operations Genius,” no less. Hey, can someone come dig us out of this chest-deep irony?
Shouldn’t a company with an “Operations Genius” at the helm have, you know, sufficient product supplies at launch? Or, at least, some supply of a product that’s about to turn three-and-a-half? Just askin’.
Sinha-Roy reports, “Apple Music has also announced plans for a reality show, ‘Planet of the Apps,’ which Cue said was due this spring.”
MacDailyNews Take: If he gets around to it and it doesn’t interfere with any Golden State games, of course.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Delay. Late. Not ready. Not enough.
Tim Cook’s Apple. Par for the course.
Not that a delay of fscking Carpool Karaoke, however indefinite, is going to mean jack shit in the grand scheme of things, but it’s indicative of the overall problem:
Apple seems to have buried their sense of urgency along with Steve Jobs.
Hey, where’s the Tim Cook who stared down Sabih Khan and witheringly asked him “Why are you still here?” which caused him to immediately fly off to China to fix the fsckup at hand? We’d like to see that Tim again. A lot.
Also, Crazy, er… Lazy Eddy, could you delay Planet of the Apps infinitely? Thanks.
SEE ALSO:
Good luck getting your iPhone 8 this year – April 24, 2017
YouTube to unveil virtual cable bundle for $30 to $40 a month – February 28, 2017
Stalled talks with Ron Howard highlight Apple’s content confusion – February 16, 2017
Apple vowed to revolutionize television; currently prepping an unremarkable 4K Apple TV instead – February 16, 2017
Apple TV: Still not ready for prime time – February 15, 2017
Apple hires Amazon’s Fire TV head to run Apple TV business – February 8, 2017
Apple’s new TV app shows just how painfully behind Apple is – December 14, 2016
Lazy Apple. It’s not hard to imagine Steve Jobs asking, ‘What have you been doing for the last four years?’ – December 9, 2016
AirPods: MIA for the holidays; delayed product damages Apple’s credibility, stokes customer frustration – December 9, 2016
Are you ready for 4K TV? Apple TV isn’t. – November 28, 2016
Apple has no idea what they’re doing in the TV space, and it’s embarrassing – November 3, 2016
Hulu inks deals with Fox and Disney, adding ESPN, Fox News and more to forthcoming live service – November 1, 2016
Apple delays AirPod rollout – October 26, 2016
Google signs up CBS for planned web TV service to debut in early 2017; close to deal with 21st Century Fox – October 20, 2016
Apple’s Eddy Cue: Nope, we don’t want to be Netflix – October 20, 2016
Apple’s Eddy Cue alienated cable providers and networks with an assertive negotiating style – report – July 28, 2016
Here comes á la carte programming – without Apple – July 13, 2016
Apple TV 4 is a beta product and, if you bought one, you’re an unpaid beta tester – November 5, 2015
Apple delays release of watchOS 2 due to bug – September 16, 2015
Apple to delay live Internet TV service to 2016 as negotiations stall, sources say – August 13, 2015
Apple delays HomeKit launch until autumn – May 14, 2015
Apple delays HealthKit service after discovering early bug – September 18, 2014
Apple delays iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus release in China – September 11, 2014