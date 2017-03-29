“iOS 10.3 just went live and with it, millions of users across the world updated to an entirely new file system,” Khamosh Pathak writes for iPhone Hacks. “APFS is Apple’s new file system that will make its way to all of their major platforms.”

“APFS stands for Apple File System,” Pathak writes. “It’s Apple’s replacement for HFS+ file system and it will eventually make its way to iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS – covering everything from your Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Apple Watch.”

“APFS focuses on low latency,” Pathak writes. “Which means that things like app launches and data delivery will be noticeably faster. This should reduce load times – the spinners on iOS and beachballs on the Mac.”

