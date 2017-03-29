“APFS stands for Apple File System,” Pathak writes. “It’s Apple’s replacement for HFS+ file system and it will eventually make its way to iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS – covering everything from your Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Apple Watch.”
“APFS focuses on low latency,” Pathak writes. “Which means that things like app launches and data delivery will be noticeably faster. This should reduce load times – the spinners on iOS and beachballs on the Mac.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A good primer.
