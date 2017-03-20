“Apple’s the next version of the iPhone will lead to a ‘paradigm shift,'” with augmented reality as its foundation, said Gene Munster, managing partner at VC firm Loop Ventures,” Chantel McGee reports for CNBC.

“Augmented reality — which differs from virtual reality in that it is not completely immersive — will be the key to not just Apple’s future, but the future of tech,” McGee reports. “That shift will ultimately be good for Apple’s stock, he said.”

McGee reports, “‘You start to get more comfortable when you put together the services side of the business on top of the augmented reality side,’ Munster said.”

