“In August of 2011, Steve Jobs, the tech icon who disrupted a string of traditional industries, called me and told me he thought he’d figured out a way to revolutionize TV,” Walt Mossberg writes for Recode. “He invited me to come see it at Apple in a few months, but he died just six weeks later and that meeting never came to pass.”

“Not long after, in his authorized biography of Jobs, the author Walter Isaacson quoted him as saying he thought he had ‘cracked’ the problem of TV,” Mossberg writes. “More than five years have passed, and while Apple and its rivals have enabled TV viewing on a huge number of mobile devices, nobody has fully and truly revolutionized traditional TV.”

“A huge number of households in the U.S. — over 90 million — are still stubbornly sticking to buying big bundles of mostly unwatched networks, with shows primarily presented in linear fashion and interrupted by interstitial ads, even if they also use the newer devices and services,” Mossberg writes. “Their numbers are declining, but not yet collapsing. For these viewers, it might as well be 20 years ago.”

