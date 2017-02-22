“Not long after, in his authorized biography of Jobs, the author Walter Isaacson quoted him as saying he thought he had ‘cracked’ the problem of TV,” Mossberg writes. “More than five years have passed, and while Apple and its rivals have enabled TV viewing on a huge number of mobile devices, nobody has fully and truly revolutionized traditional TV.”
“A huge number of households in the U.S. — over 90 million — are still stubbornly sticking to buying big bundles of mostly unwatched networks, with shows primarily presented in linear fashion and interrupted by interstitial ads, even if they also use the newer devices and services,” Mossberg writes. “Their numbers are declining, but not yet collapsing. For these viewers, it might as well be 20 years ago.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Ooh, that Caavo sounds very interesting – for the time being, while we wait, seemingly forever.
Content is king. Obviously.
