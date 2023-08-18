At least some of Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup expected to deliver fastest charging ever

With iPhone 15 all but guaranteed to be moving from Lightning to USB-C, Apple’s next-gen iPhones will offer the fastest wireless charging ever alongside super-fast data transfer speeds.

Carrie Marshall for T3:

According to 9to5Mac‘s industry sources, “at least some” of the iPhone 15 models will be able to charge at speeds of up to 35W. That’s a significant improvement over the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, for which Apple offers up to 30W charging… [I]t’s good news for you and for Apple too: faster charging is handy, and from Apple’s point of view it’s another sales opportunity to sell you an expensive charger – because of course iPhones don’t come with chargers in the box any more. [W]e’ve had multiple reports in recent months suggesting that any fast charging capabilities will be limited to MFI-certified (Made For iPhone) chargers and cables, and given the reports that Apple may only offer the fastest data speeds to its best and most expensive iPhone 15 models, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it’s highly likely that Apple will do exactly the same with fast charging.

MacDailyNews Take: The more differentiation (features and, importantly, prices) for the Pro models, and even between the iPhone 15 Pro and the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max (iPhone 15 Ultra), the better.

‏‎ ‎

More differentiation for the flagship iPhone is smart. It will increase iPhone ASP as it tempts would-be iPhone Pro buyers to move up to the iPhone Pro Max (or “Ultra”) model. – MacDailyNews, May 9, 2023

‎

Last September, a Twitter tipster, Majin Bu, said that Apple will replace the “Pro Max” model name with “Ultra” and the “iPhone 15 Ultra” will sport two (2) front-facing cameras and USB-C instead of Lightning.

‏‎ ‎

See also: Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to feature periscope lens in iPhone 15 Pro Max – July 14, 2022

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.