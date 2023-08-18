At least some of Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup expected to deliver fastest charging ever

With iPhone 15 all but guaranteed to be moving from Lightning to USB-C, Apple’s next-gen iPhones will offer the fastest wireless charging ever alongside super-fast data transfer speeds.
According to 9to5Mac‘s industry sources, “at least some” of the iPhone 15 models will be able to charge at speeds of up to 35W. That’s a significant improvement over the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, for which Apple offers up to 30W charging… [I]t’s good news for you and for Apple too: faster charging is handy, and from Apple’s point of view it’s another sales opportunity to sell you an expensive charger – because of course iPhones don’t come with chargers in the box any more.
[W]e’ve had multiple reports in recent months suggesting that any fast charging capabilities will be limited to MFI-certified (Made For iPhone) chargers and cables, and given the reports that Apple may only offer the fastest data speeds to its best and most expensive iPhone 15 models, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it’s highly likely that Apple will do exactly the same with fast charging.
MacDailyNews Take: The more differentiation (features and, importantly, prices) for the Pro models, and even between the iPhone 15 Pro and the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max (iPhone 15 Ultra), the better.
More differentiation for the flagship iPhone is smart. It will increase iPhone ASP as it tempts would-be iPhone Pro buyers to move up to the iPhone Pro Max (or “Ultra”) model. – MacDailyNews, May 9, 2023
Last September, a Twitter tipster, Majin Bu, said that Apple will replace the “Pro Max” model name with “Ultra” and the “iPhone 15 Ultra” will sport two (2) front-facing cameras and USB-C instead of Lightning.
See also: Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to feature periscope lens in iPhone 15 Pro Max – July 14, 2022
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
3 Comments
I don’t see how reducing charging times by 14% is a “significant improvement”. If Apple were to jump it to 40W and thus get a 25% shorter charging time, that would be a “significant improvement”.
The media hype machine gets me sometimes.
Charge time is not an issue for most people, most of the time. iPhones have batteries that typically last all day, and there’s more than enough time to charge overnight. Occasionally I want to charge up during the day (perhaps when I’m at a conference) and would appreciate the ability to do so more quickly. But it seems that faster charging may reduce battery capacity in the long run, which makes this a tricky tradeoff. I’ll actually stick with my low-speed chargers for now, even if I get one of these phones.
I hope Apple has more to brag about than ‘faster charging’ at their launch event!
Longer battery life is much more important than faster charging. If you realize that you’re low on battery as you’re walking out the door does it matter if the charging speed is 14% faster than before when you don’t have even a minute to spare?
Charge in your car, otherwise I recommend the Anker MagGo portable charger so you can charge anywhere you are while using your phone, it integrates a convenient stand to prop your phone up vertically.