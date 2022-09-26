‘iPhone 15 Ultra’ said to replace ‘Pro Max’ naming, get USB-C, two front cameras

A Twitter tipster, Majin Bu, says that Apple will replace the “Pro Max” model name with “Ultra,” as in: the iPhone 15 Ultra which will sport two (2) front-facing cameras and USB-C instead of Lightning.

Majin Bu via Twitter:

According to what is reported by my source iPhone 15 Ultra will have 2 front cameras, USB-C and will start from 256GB. iPhone 15 Pro instead will always start from 128GB and will have USB-C but only 1 front camera. Also the line will be iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Ultra. The Ultra line is expected to replace the current Pro Max line.

Also the line will be iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Ultra. The Ultra line is expected to replace the current Pro Max line — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 26, 2022

MacDailyNews Take: The iPhone + Number + “Pro Max” was always pretty awful and unwieldy. iPhone + Number + “Ultra” is simpler and better.

Of course, even better would be:

• iPhone

• iPhone Plus

• iPhone Pro

• iPhone Ultra

Each would be identified parenthetically with the year à la MacBook Pro (2021).

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.