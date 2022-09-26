Apple Watch Ultra teardown reveals a beautiful, rugged smartwatch, inside and out

The new Apple Watch Ultra—a bigger, shinier, and more rugged upgrade to its market-dominating smartwatch line. It’s designed to compete with higher end sports and utility watches from the likes of Garmin, Suunto, Polar, and Coros, and boasts a suite of high-end features and improvements – including a fully fledged dive computer.

iFixit has conducted a video teardown of the new Apple Watch Ultra:

00:00 – Introduction

00:33 – Apple Watch Ultra X Rays From Creative Electron

00:59 – The Apple Siren

01:40 – Opening the Apple Watch Ultra

02:01 – Removing the Ceramic Back Plate from the Apple Watch Ultra

02:46 – Removing the Apple Watch Ultra’s Screen

03:15 – Removing thee Apple Watch Ultra’s Battery and Taptic Engine

03:25 – Removing the Screws and Brackets from the Apple Watch Ultra

03:38 – Comparing Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8 Parts

04:22 – The Apple Watch Ultra’s Titanium Frame

MacDailyNews Take: Here’s a bonus video from the fine folks at TechRax who, among other things, take a hammer to Apple Watch Ultra only to see the table upon which it sits fail before Apple’s rugged smartwatch:

Bottom line: Don’t try to repair your Apple Watch (Ultra or otherwise) by yourself and don’t slam it with a hammer and you’ll be fine.

