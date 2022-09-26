Apple Watch Ultra teardown reveals a beautiful, rugged smartwatch, inside and out

No Comments

The new Apple Watch Ultra—a bigger, shinier, and more rugged upgrade to its market-dominating smartwatch line. It’s designed to compete with higher end sports and utility watches from the likes of Garmin, Suunto, Polar, and Coros, and boasts a suite of high-end features and improvements – including a fully fledged dive computer.

The Digital Crown has a larger diameter and coarser grooves, while the side button stands proud from the case — both are designed to be used while wearing gloves.
Apple Watch Ultra

iFixit has conducted a video teardown of the new Apple Watch Ultra:

00:00 – Introduction
00:33 – Apple Watch Ultra X Rays From Creative Electron
00:59 – The Apple Siren
01:40 – Opening the Apple Watch Ultra
02:01 – Removing the Ceramic Back Plate from the Apple Watch Ultra
02:46 – Removing the Apple Watch Ultra’s Screen
03:15 – Removing thee Apple Watch Ultra’s Battery and Taptic Engine
03:25 – Removing the Screws and Brackets from the Apple Watch Ultra
03:38 – Comparing Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8 Parts
04:22 – The Apple Watch Ultra’s Titanium Frame

MacDailyNews Take: Here’s a bonus video from the fine folks at TechRax who, among other things, take a hammer to Apple Watch Ultra only to see the table upon which it sits fail before Apple’s rugged smartwatch:

Bottom line: Don’t try to repair your Apple Watch (Ultra or otherwise) by yourself and don’t slam it with a hammer and you’ll be fine.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , ,