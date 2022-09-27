Apple’s iPhone 14 ASP trending ‘ahead of iPhone 13’ – analyst

Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives estimates that the Average Selling Price (ASP) for the iPhone 14 lineup is stronger than for the iPhone 13 family.

Brian Sozzi for Yahoo Finance:

Demand for Apple’s premium models has been particularly strong. Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives estimated that 85% to 90% of iPhone preorders were for the Pro and Pro Max versions.

“That’s strong for ASPs [average selling prices] and that’s trending, I believe, 8%, 10% ahead of iPhone 13,” Ives said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “We can clearly start to see demand taper here, but at least so far, I think supply is more the issue than demand.”

Others on the Street seem to agree with Ives on the robust early demand for Apple’s suite of products.

“iPhone demand indications are strong following the launch, and while similar to last year the mix continues to be more favorable towards Pro models, lead times for the two Pro models are already more extended relative to last year,” Samik Chatterjee, analyst at JPMorgan, wrote in a note. “Delivery lead times have already reached extended lengths one day after launch vs. extended lead times one week post-launch for the iPhone 13. Amongst the remaining products, lead-time based demand indication for the Apple Watch Ultra is quite strong as well.”

The analyst added the new $800 Apple Watch Ultra is also off to a brisk start.