Bill Gates: ‘We’re going to have a hung election and a civil war’

Bill Gates, who got rich by poorly copying the look and feel of Steve Jobs’ Macintosh, selling it to peddlers of cheap, junky PCs, and using the resulting monopoly to push other office suites off the Windows platform in favor of his, is worried about domestic polarization in America, causing him to seemingly predict a “hung election” and “civil war” at some point in the future.

Giacomo Tognini for Forbes:

Bill Gates is putting a timeline on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which he co-chairs with his ex-wife, fellow billionaire Melinda French Gates. Speaking at the 2022 Forbes 400 Philanthropy Summit, the Microsoft founder-turned-philanthropist announced the foundation plans to wrap up in 25 years. “The goal for the foundation is to run for another 25 years,” Gates said in the keynote conversation with Forbes’ Chief Content Officer Randall Lane… Gates, who predicted a pandemic back in 2015… is still worried about domestic polarization in the U.S., which he sees little hope for in the short-term. “I admit that political polarization may bring it all to an end, we’re going to have a hung election and a civil war,” he said. “I have no expertise in that, I’m not going to divert my money to that because I wouldn’t know how to spend it.”

MacDailyNews Take: Well, especially during such strife, food would become an even more valuable commodity – people always need to eat – so how about spending it on becoming the largest farmland owner in America?

Oh, right, silly us, Gates already is.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.