Bill Gates: ‘We’re going to have a hung election and a civil war’

Bill Gates, who got rich by poorly copying the look and feel of Steve Jobs’ Macintosh, selling it to peddlers of cheap, junky PCs, and using the resulting monopoly to push other office suites off the Windows platform in favor of his, is worried about domestic polarization in America, causing him to seemingly predict a “hung election” and “civil war” at some point in the future.
Bill Gates is putting a timeline on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which he co-chairs with his ex-wife, fellow billionaire Melinda French Gates. Speaking at the 2022 Forbes 400 Philanthropy Summit, the Microsoft founder-turned-philanthropist announced the foundation plans to wrap up in 25 years.
“The goal for the foundation is to run for another 25 years,” Gates said in the keynote conversation with Forbes’ Chief Content Officer Randall Lane…
Gates, who predicted a pandemic back in 2015… is still worried about domestic polarization in the U.S., which he sees little hope for in the short-term.
“I admit that political polarization may bring it all to an end, we’re going to have a hung election and a civil war,” he said. “I have no expertise in that, I’m not going to divert my money to that because I wouldn’t know how to spend it.”
MacDailyNews Take: Well, especially during such strife, food would become an even more valuable commodity – people always need to eat – so how about spending it on becoming the largest farmland owner in America?
Oh, right, silly us, Gates already is.
Did the old thief just say the quiet part out loud?
“Amy Klobuchar suggests voting Democrat will help stop hurricanes: ‘That’s why we’ve got to win this’“
Dumocrats think their voters are extremely gullible and stupid. They are right!!!
“The problem with Microsoft is they just have no taste. They have no taste and I don’t mean that in a small way, I mean that in a big way” – Steve Jobs
I’m not sure “taste” is merely related to aesthetics….
Gates seems to have shown himself as one to NOT trust…technology, health/vax, energy (sun blocking goofiness) and more. All desire some sort of wealth, but it can bend the mind and create a mirage re: power.
“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” I wonder if Ms ex-Gates ever related the quote to Bill?
Polls would preclude any sort of “hung election” issues for the 2022 midterms, so he’s likely referring to the U.S. Presidential Election of 2024 and whatever the establishment has planned this time around so that the desired globalist effect is achieved.
The globalist establishment riggers need to work more on the “voting machines ‘mistakenly’ connected to the internet” scheme since the “unmonitored drop boxes due to vastly overblown scamdemic” fraud has now been outlawed in too many GOP-led states.
BS from Trump and his cronies keeps flowing: “When you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it’s declassified, even by thinking about it.”
Delusional halfwits (maga-clowns) think the election was rigged…
Georgia’s elections have not been legal or valid since 2017 because its electronic voting systems were last certified for use in 2017.
Click to access SBOE-Certification-Fraud.pdf
‘Online and vulnerable’: Experts find nearly three dozen U.S. voting systems connected to internet
Exclusive: Critical U.S. Election Systems Have Been Left Exposed Online Despite Official Denials
What the rich want the rich get.
Read: How Zuck Bucks helped swing the 2020 U.S. presidential election
Not surprising to see that they like their elections well hung and if it comes to civil war, well couldn’t happen to a more deserving nation that’s for sure.
The citizens they have are the citizens they deserve.
“The citizens they have are the citizens they deserve.”
The USA HATER is at it again. Well, I have a different spin perfectly summing up the last two years when locked in your home, Aussie.
The government police state they have are the government they deserve…
Hmm, so, let’s see, in a civil war, do I want to be on the side that knows how to hunt, has the guns, grows the food (and delivers it into the Democrat handout-dependent cities), builds the houses, roads, and bridges, owns gas-powered trucks…
…or do I want to be on the side that majors in lesbian studies with a minor in haiku, drinks soy lattes with pinky finger raised while tweeting, have electric cars (if they even have a vehicle at all), pops sedatives due to the perceived lack of safe spaces, and is wholly dependent on the producers described above in order to live for more than three days?
Tough choice.
Does it really matter, I mean as long as you get to kill rape and torture your fellow citizens you’ll be showing your patriotism.
Oh, I won’t be raping or torturing.
Ah maybe a purist, good to hear. So are you looking at killing your fellow citizens with some sort of device like a gun or do you prefer the up close and personal chocking the life out of one of your compatriots with your bare hands? Just curious to know.
You are one SICKO leftist lunatic advocating for killing, rape and torture of INNOCENT fellow citizens! Here’s hoping you are BANNED for inciting violence!!…
The US military will blow you to smithereens gomer.
The U.S. soldiers are 80-20 for Trump, genius.
Delusional, 2 dimensional lazy stereotyping, is what will get your ass licked in a civil war…. Go u 🙄
Has he ever predicted anything correctly? Thought he was always wrong.
One side has millions of guns. The other side has dildos and toilet plungers and does not know which bathroom to use
you would be surprised how many liberals own guns, we just don’t make them a defining part of our personalities.