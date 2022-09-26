Apple may opt to release M2-powered MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iPad Pro models via press release, not special event

Apple is widely expected to unveil new M2-powered Mac mini and iPad Pro models in October, but may opt to do so via press release rather than a full-blown special media event as the company did this month for new iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods Pro.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Apple might not have enough fare left in 2022 for another big event. I’ve been thinking a lot lately about Apple’s remaining product releases for 2022. Here’s what I believe is still highly likely to launch before the calendar turns into 2023: • M2 and M2 Pro Mac minis

• M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros

• M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros An update to the Apple TV set-top box with an A14 chip and a RAM boost is also getting closer and could potentially launch this year. I don’t believe the revamped M2-based Mac Pro will be released until 2023, however. Apple may ultimately end up feeling differently, but I think the company (as of now) is more likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases, updates to its website and briefings with select members of the press…

MacDailyNews Take: There’s probably enough there to make the video and hold the hand-on event in person for the media in Cupertino. Apple has done so with less in the past. Still, for the average consumer, releasing via press release, videos, and shipped units to the media for hands-on is very similar to releasing via special event which, today, is nothing more than a long-form video with media on site for hands-on time anyway. Without bonafide live events as in the days of yore, it’s pretty much six of one, half a dozen of the other.

If Apple ever again gets a dynamic, charismatic CEO who’s mastered on-stage live presentations, we may return to such events, but, for now, enjoy the videos! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2022

Regardless, we’ll all see what the company has chosen to do soon enough.

