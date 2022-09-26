Apple’s London HQ in Battersea Power Station finally set to open early next year

Apple will finally open its London office space in Battersea Power Station early next year, Apple CEO Tim Cook today announced upon a visit to the all-new campus.

In 2016, when announcing the project, Apple said it was looking forward to opening in 2021 as its London-area staff relocate to “this magnificent new development at one of the city’s best-known landmarks.”

Apple boss Tim Cook has flown in to visit the iPhone giant’s new London headquarters at Battersea Power station for the first time. Mr Cook, who is due to stay in London for several days, said: “Apple has been part of the London community for more than 40 years, and we’re thrilled to soon bring some of our teams together in the historic Battersea Power Station. Once a source of energy for much of London, the transformation this building has undergone honours London’s past and celebrates its future. We’re so glad to be a part of it.”

We can’t wait to open our new offices in the iconic Battersea Power Station for so many of our team members in London early next year. It's a tribute to this incredible city and a reflection of our commitment to Apple's future in the UK. pic.twitter.com/67M3qpaSTB — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 26, 2022

The Standard revealed in 2016 that Apple would be the main office occupier at Battersea, taking more than 500,000 sq ft of space designed by Foster + Partners over six floors. Mr Cook’s visit comes ahead of the official opening to the public of the grade II*-listed former coal fired power station on 14th October 2022 almost 40 years after it stopped producing power for London. It will have more than 100 shops, bars, restaurants, and a 24,000 sq ft food hall in the former Boiler House opening next year. About 2,000 residents have already moved in to the power station itself and other new buildings in the £9 billion development.

