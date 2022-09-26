Apple Pay Later launch delayed, perhaps into 2023

Apple Pay Later is aptly names as the U.S.-first launch looks to be delayed, perhaps into next year, with “spring” as the likely launch date.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

iOS 16 was released on Sept. 12, and Apple Pay Later was a no-show… [Apple] added the following message to the bottom of the iOS 16 website:

Coming in a future update for qualifying applicants in the United States for purchases online and in apps on iPhone and iPad. May not be available in all states.

I think there is more than meets the eye here. See, Apple is very careful with its wording. Among the nearly half-dozen features listed as coming later, Apple Pay Later is the only one with no time frame. Every other delayed feature is listed as coming “later this year.”

This leads me to believe that the company isn’t completely certain when Apple Pay Later will be ready for launch. It’s possible the feature won’t arrive until iOS 16.4 in the spring. I’m hearing there have been fairly significant technical and engineering challenges in rolling out the service, leading to the delays.