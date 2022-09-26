Strong demand continues for Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro, flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max, the most advanced Pro lineup ever, feature the all-new Dynamic Island which introduces an intuitive way to experience iPhone — and the Always-On display. Powered by A16 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro introduces a new class of pro camera system, with the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor, and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that dramatically improves low-light photos.

These groundbreaking advancements make iPhone even more indispensable for everyday tasks, creative projects, and now even emergency situations with features such as Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in four gorgeous new finishes: deep purple, silver, gold, and space black.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

In its third week of the Apple Product Availability Tracker, JP Morgan claims iPhone demand continues to be elevated for the Pro models, but the non-Pro iPhone 14 versions are apparently still weaker than the iPhone 13 and mini. The note seen by AppleInsider states that pickup without a preorder is available for all models, except for the yet-to-ship iPhone 14 Plus. For global at-home delivery, the iPhone 14 is tracked at an unchanged 3 days, the Pro is down from 35 days to 31 days, and the Pro Max goes from 41 days to 39 days, as seen in the second week. Relative to the iPhone 13, the lead times are shorter for the iPhone 14, but extended for the Pro Max, indicating a consumer preference for the premium models.

MacDailyNews Take: People want the Always-On display, Dynamic Island, 48MP main camera, telephoto lens, 6x

optical zoom, Macro photography, Macro video recording, Apple ProRAW, A16 Bionic, longer battery life, surgical-grade stainless steel, ProMotion, 2000 nits peak brightness, etc. that the iPhone 14 Pro models offer over the base iPhone 14 phones.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.