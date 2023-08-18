Apple co-founder Mike Markkula sells 14,000-acre Carmel Valley ranch for $35 million to environmental group

Apple co-founder, first chairman, and second CEO Mike Markkula has sold his 14,000-acre ranch — the largest landholding in Carmel Valley, California — for $35 million to an environmental group that plans to turn the property into a nature preserve.

David Caraccio for The Scaramento Bee:

Known as Rana Creek Ranch, the Monterey County property had been off market since December 2018 after previously listing for $59.95 million in 2013 and for $45 million in 2016. The last asking price was $37.5 million.

The working cattle ranch consists of a private lake, riding arena, two barns, 2,900-foot airplane landing strip and an understated 5,413-square-foot main house with a swimming pool

The main residence includes one bedroom and one full and two half bathrooms. There’s a covered walkway connecting to a two-bedroom guest wing. The ranch, which has offices and homes for its manager and staff, also contains a separate two-bedroom guesthouse.

The coastal compound is being sold to The Wildlands Conservancy with the environmental group planning to turn the 14,000-acre property into a nature preserve, according to Hall and Hall.

A mix of private and public funds went into the land purchase, including $24 million from the California Wildlife Conservation Board — the largest grant for acquisition the state agency has made in 2023 — and $2 million from the State Coastal Conservancy. The Wildlands Conservancy is contributing $2.5 million, and another $6.5 million comes via a loan provided by Markkula, Monterey County Weekly reported.