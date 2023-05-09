iPhone 15 Pro Max again said to exclusively feature periscope lens with much greater optical zoom

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra) is widely rumored to exclusively feature periscope lens technology, according to Twitter account @URedditor. In a tweet Tuesday, the leaker independently confirms this info.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Last month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated that the periscope lens will enable up to 5x-6x optical zoom when shooting photos with the rear camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, compared to up to 3x on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. With a periscope lens, light absorbed by the image sensor is bent or “folded,” allowing for a greater distance between the camera elements within the compact design of a smartphone. This technology allows for increased optical zoom… Apple will launch the iPhone 15 Pro Max in September. Other upcoming models, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro, are not expected to feature a periscope lens.

MacDailyNews Take: ore differentiation for the flagship iPhone is smart. It will increase iPhone ASP as it tempts would-be iPhone Pro buyers to move up to the iPhone Pro Max (or “Ultra”) model.

Currently both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max offer 3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 6x optical zoom range; and digital zoom up to 15x.

