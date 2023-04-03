Apple faces difficult test with mixed-reality headset

Apple is expected to roll out its highly anticipated AR/VR headset during its WWDC developer conference in June, but, with the new product, the company faces a difficult test in a nascent market.

Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:

The device… is coming at a rocky time for VR/AR and the metaverse as a whole. Between a lack of engaging content and companies like Microsoft and Disney shuttering divisions behind their own metaverse efforts, Apple will have its work cut out for it in ensuring that its product is a success. “A fully realized Metaverse is still at least a decade away,” explained Ramon Llamas, research director for International Data Corporation’s devices and displays team. “And I don’t think it’s possible for any company, even if you’re Apple, to come in and say, ‘Here’s our very first VR headset or AR headset,’ and then say, ‘Okay, now we have a metaverse.’” And while Apple has a proven track record of breaking into established markets and revolutionizing them, this will surely be its most difficult test yet.

MacDailyNews Take: If Apple cannot juice the AR/VR industry, nobody can.

A $3,000 or so high-end headset – where Apple is widely expected to start – is going to be a magnet for the Apple naysayers brigade who will generate tons of digital ink about how “nobody will be a $3,000 headset,” Apple is nuts,” “flop,” “boondoggle,” etc.

This is the way it’s always been and always shall be… As always, ignore the Apple naysayers. – MacDailyNews, March 14, 2023

Apple’s smartgoggles will be cool, but it’s the subsequent Apple smartglasses that will change the world. – MacDailyNews, July 11, 2022

The Apple Glasses will be the key as holding up slabs of glass as “windows” is suboptimal. When we’re running in a race, for example, we don’t want to have to hold an iPhone or even glance at an Apple Watch, but with a pair of Apple Glasses constantly overlaying time, pace, splits, etc. it’ll be ideal! — MacDailyNews, September 6, 2019

Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017

Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017

The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.