Apple faces difficult test with mixed-reality headset

Apple is expected to roll out its highly anticipated AR/VR headset during its WWDC developer conference in June, but, with the new product, the company faces a difficult test in a nascent market.
Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:
The device… is coming at a rocky time for VR/AR and the metaverse as a whole. Between a lack of engaging content and companies like Microsoft and Disney shuttering divisions behind their own metaverse efforts, Apple will have its work cut out for it in ensuring that its product is a success.
“A fully realized Metaverse is still at least a decade away,” explained Ramon Llamas, research director for International Data Corporation’s devices and displays team. “And I don’t think it’s possible for any company, even if you’re Apple, to come in and say, ‘Here’s our very first VR headset or AR headset,’ and then say, ‘Okay, now we have a metaverse.’”
And while Apple has a proven track record of breaking into established markets and revolutionizing them, this will surely be its most difficult test yet.
MacDailyNews Take: If Apple cannot juice the AR/VR industry, nobody can.
A $3,000 or so high-end headset – where Apple is widely expected to start – is going to be a magnet for the Apple naysayers brigade who will generate tons of digital ink about how “nobody will be a $3,000 headset,” Apple is nuts,” “flop,” “boondoggle,” etc.
This is the way it’s always been and always shall be… As always, ignore the Apple naysayers. – MacDailyNews, March 14, 2023
Apple’s smartgoggles will be cool, but it’s the subsequent Apple smartglasses that will change the world. – MacDailyNews, July 11, 2022
The Apple Glasses will be the key as holding up slabs of glass as “windows” is suboptimal. When we’re running in a race, for example, we don’t want to have to hold an iPhone or even glance at an Apple Watch, but with a pair of Apple Glasses constantly overlaying time, pace, splits, etc. it’ll be ideal! — MacDailyNews, September 6, 2019
Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017
The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017
6 Comments
AR/VR headset could be an interesting window into the state of the company.
’s history of disrupting markets is well known. They either bring new technology to the market, (think GUI, or internet ready iMac with USB ports and no disk drives) or re-envision technologies such MP3 players and phones.
Now we are in a post-Jobs era ( Watch’s original concept began with Jobs) does the present company still have the ethos to see beyond the horizon and anticipate where technology and the market are heading?
It’s one thing to have a company of great engineers building great products. It’s another thing to have those engineers led by someone who sees and understands the future of technology and how it can benefit people’s daily lives and productivity.
Hoping for the best.
The “naysayers” are not always wrong. It just might be that it’s not the right time.
So far Apple hasn’t said anything so Daniel hasn’t room to criticize them yet. Some sort of glasses will eventually be very popular. This will take some time. Apple has to start somewhere. Like the Apple Watch version 0, they need to get it out there and give customers and developers time to learn about it and figure out the advantages. Apple will learn from this experience and they will improve the product design year-by-year. I’d expect the first version to be expensive and a bit clunky. But it will get better and cheaper every year after that.
has never been about just making products, even good products, simply for the purpose of selling something or making big bucks. Steve Jobs believed that good management focused by saying “No” to many good ideas. A particular products might be a great idea in the moment but is it something wants to build its future on? Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should do it. Does it fit the ecosystem? Does it advance the customer’s abilities, or increase the user’s enjoyment of the product?
love Steve Jobs thinking !!! He was truly one in 6.8 billion. I can only wish he was still around, it would be fascinating to hear his take on A.I.
apply this to apple electric vehicles …. what makes sense and what dosent … so relevant today