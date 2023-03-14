Apple’s mixed-reality headset launch could be a key stock catalyst

Apple shareholders hoping for a push to the share price may need to wait until the start of summer when the company’s long-awaited mixed-reality (AR + VR) reality headset could finally launch.

Adam Clark for Barron’s:

Apple looks in some ways to be the strongest of the major U.S. technology companies. It hasn’t had to implement mass layoffs and it’s poised to benefit from a rebound in Chinese demand. However, Apple is still slowly racking up bearish views from Wall Street analysts, concerned about consumer spending.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple, due to its superior customer demographics, is the last consumer electronics company to be affected by inflation and consumer spending concerns.

Evercore has a $190 target price on Apple, which traded at around $152 in premarket trading on Tuesday. The Evercore analysts cite Apple’s higher operating efficiency than big tech rivals as a reason to justify a premium but that might not cut it in a market nervous about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy and its effect on tech valuations. Restoring optimism around Apple stock could take the successful launch of another piece of hardware – a virtual-reality headset… Analysts at Wedbush said in a research note that a headset launch in the summer would be a prime candidate to “move the needle” on Apple stock.

MacDailyNews Take: A $3,000 or so high-end headset – where Apple is widely expected to start – is going to be a magnet for the Apple naysayers brigade who will generate tons of digital ink about how “nobody will be a $3,000 headset,” Apple is nuts,” “flop,” “boondoggle,” etc.

This is the way it’s always been and always shall be.

A $3,000 headset might move the need alright – to the negative, temporarily.

As always, ignore the Apple naysayers.

The big, “pricey” VR headset will, in part, exist as a means for developers to build the next killer AR apps for true, light, powerful Apple smartglasses. — MacDailyNews, February 4, 2021

Apple has the custom silicon. Apple has the installed base. Apple has the ecosystem. Apple has the services. Apple will have the profitable portion of the mixed-reality headset market. And then, a few years later, Apple will take the profitable portion of the smartglasses (AR) market, too.

And some people will slap their foreheads and lament, “I could’ve bought Apple shares under $140!” – MacDailyNews, May 24, 2022

Apple’s smartgoggles will be cool, but it’s the subsequent Apple smartglasses that will change the world. – MacDailyNews, July 11, 2022

Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017

Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.