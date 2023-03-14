Apple Watch Ultra expected to make major advance with micro-LED display

DigiTimes is reporting that future generation Apple Watch Ultra will make a major advance with a micro-LED display, expected to be released in 2024 or 2025. Further, Apple plans to eventually bring the technology to iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, the report states.

Apple has been actively developing microLED technology since it acquired California-based company LuxVue in 2014. Given that microLED display production remains challenging, manufacturing costs are higher, which is why Apple will start rolling out the technology with the Apple Watch Ultra before larger devices. European company ams OSRAM will be the primary supplier of microLED chips for Apple, but there is potential for Taiwanese suppliers like Epistar to become additional suppliers of microLED chips by 2026-2027, according to the report. [Bloomberg News’ Mark] Gurman said the microLED transition could begin by the end of 2024, but noted the timeframe could slip into 2025… so the technology could be at least two years away.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch and iPhone currently uses OLED with rumors suggesting that the first iPad Pro and MacBook models with OLED displays are coming next year.

With improved brightness, contrast, color accuracy, energy efficiency, and durability, micro-LED displays offer a number of advantages over traditional LED displays, and are likely to become increasingly popular in the coming years. Apple’s investment in this technology will help to drive its adoption and help the company to stay at the forefront of display technology innovation.

