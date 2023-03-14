Apple expected to release a slew of new products in 2023

If the reports turn out to be accurate, 2023 could mark several firsts for Apple’s product lineup. We may see the company’s first AR/VR headset, the first iPhone with USB-C, the first 15-inch MacBook Air, Apple’s M3 chips in Macs, including iMac, and more.

Already in early 2023, Apple has released a new yellow version of the iPhone 14, an updated HomePod, a Mac Mini with the M2 and M2 Pro chips, and MacBook Pro computers with the new M2 Pro and M2 Max.

Lisa Eadicicco for CNET:

Don’t expect Apple’s headset to come cheap. The device could cost $3,000 and will run on a new type of software that’s essentially a 3D version of the iPhone’s interface, Bloomberg reports. Expect it to be powered by Apple’s M2 chip, which can be found in its current MacBook lineup, the report says. “I think Apple is going to be a big help to the market kind of like it has with, let’s face it, smartphones, tablets and smartwatches,” said Ramon Llamas, a research director at the International Data Corporation. Like clockwork, Apple typically releases new Apple Watch models alongside its new iPhones in the fall. This year, however, we may see a more modest update than usual. Bloomberg reports that we shouldn’t expect to see significant changes to the Apple Watch this year. The company’s next iMac is at an advanced development stage, meaning it could arrive in the second half of this year, according to Bloomberg. The refreshed computer will likely run on Apple’s rumored M3 processor, which would be a step up from the M2 chip powering the current MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. It’ll have a 24-inch screen like the 2021 edition… Apple is also readying a new version of its top-of-the-line Mac Pro that would run on a chip called the M2 Ultra processor, likely a successor to the M1 Ultra, according to Bloomberg.

MacDailyNews Take: Also expected is a 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023, although if it’l get the new M3 chip or stick to M2. A new 13-inch MacBook Air – chip unknown – is also said to be in the works.

