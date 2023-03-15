Apple TV+ announces new comedy series starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson

Apple TV+ this week announced a series order for a new, 10-episode half-hour comedy that reunites stars Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey. Created by Emmy Award winner David West Read (upcoming “The Big Door Prize,” “Schitt’s Creek” and Broadway’s “& Juliet”), who will also serve as executive producer, the new comedy will be produced for Apple TV+ by Skydance Television.

The untitled comedy is a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Matthew and Woody’s friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas.

In addition to starring, Harrelson and McConaughey will executive produce alongside Read. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell will serve as executive producers for Skydance Television with Bill Bost and Jeremy Plager.

This series marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and Skydance Television, and joins “The Big Door Prize,” which also hails from creator David West Read, and recently held its world premiere at SXSW ahead of its global debut on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 29. It will also join the second season of Apple’s global hit, epic saga “Foundation,” produced by Skydance Television, and set to premiere this summer.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

MacDailyNews Take: Big names continue to flock to Apple TV+.

Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king.

Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. — MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018

