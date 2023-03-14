Use Shortcuts to save iPhone battery by automatically controlling Wi-Fi behavior

With geofencing, you can have your iPhone turn Wi-Fi on and off by itself, or change just about any setting, whenever you leave or arrive at home, work, etc.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Apple has included a way for your iPhone to register that you’ve left home, or any specific place. It’s through a Shortcut automation action, which means once you’ve set it up, you can have your iPhone do anything that Shortcuts allows — just by leaving somewhere or returning.

It really is that you can make practically anything your iPhone is capable of, happen simply by where you are. But for one example, this is how you can switch on or off Wi-Fi in order to save battery power when commuting…

What you need to do is have Shortcuts recognize that you’ve left home, or your office, or anywhere. Then to have it turn your Wi-Fi on or off.

To set this up to happen automatically, you use the Automation feature in Shortcuts. For this example, you don’t even have to actually create a Shortcut.