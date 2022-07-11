After $3,000 model, Apple will offer more affordable AR/VR headset in 2025

After an initial $3,000 model for early adopters, Apple will offer a bifurcated lineup consisting of a more affordable AR/VR headset alongside a high-end unit in 2025.

Apple VR/AR headset concept by Antonio DeRosa
Ming-Chi Kuoo:

The high ASP Pancake lens is the key optical component of Apple AR/MR, directly affecting the visual experience and form factor design.

The second-generation Apple AR/MR may have high-end and more-affordable models, which will launch in 1H25, and component suppliers will start shipping in 2H24.

Apple AR/MR shipments may reach 10 million units as soon as 2025 or 2026, thanks to the second-generation Apple AR/MR product segmentation strategy and ecosystem.

The first-generation Apple AR/MR will adopt two 3P Pancake modules (one for each eye). The total cost of the Pancake lenses is about $30–40 (USD), roughly equivalent to 20 high-end 7P lenses. It provides a new growth driver for Apple’s optical supply chain in the medium and long term. The cost of the second-generation Pancake lenses will likely increase to improve the visual experience and form factor design.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s smartgoggles will be cool, but it’s the subsequent Apple smartglasses that will change the world.

Augmented Reality is going to change everything.MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017

Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017

