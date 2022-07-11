After $3,000 model, Apple will offer more affordable AR/VR headset in 2025

After an initial $3,000 model for early adopters, Apple will offer a bifurcated lineup consisting of a more affordable AR/VR headset alongside a high-end unit in 2025.

Ming-Chi Kuoo:

The high ASP Pancake lens is the key optical component of Apple AR/MR, directly affecting the visual experience and form factor design. The second-generation Apple AR/MR may have high-end and more-affordable models, which will launch in 1H25, and component suppliers will start shipping in 2H24. Apple AR/MR shipments may reach 10 million units as soon as 2025 or 2026, thanks to the second-generation Apple AR/MR product segmentation strategy and ecosystem. The first-generation Apple AR/MR will adopt two 3P Pancake modules (one for each eye). The total cost of the Pancake lenses is about $30–40 (USD), roughly equivalent to 20 high-end 7P lenses. It provides a new growth driver for Apple’s optical supply chain in the medium and long term. The cost of the second-generation Pancake lenses will likely increase to improve the visual experience and form factor design.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s smartgoggles will be cool, but it’s the subsequent Apple smartglasses that will change the world.

Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017

Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.