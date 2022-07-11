Apple releases first public betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16

Apple on Monday has seeded the first public beta versions of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 8, and tvOS 16 to members of its software testing program.

AppleInsider:

The first public beta versions of the new software updates should be essentially identical to their revised third developer beta counterparts, which were also released on Monday.

Interested users can sign up for Apple’s Beta Software Program and download the new betas from the associated web portal.

The iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 public betas have a build number of 20A5312j. The watchOS 9 public beta build number is 20R5316f. The tvOS 16 public beta build number is 20J5328g.