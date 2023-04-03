Apple sees June 5, 2023 as one of the most important days in its history

Apple has set a date for WWDC 2023, where it plans to introduce its highly anticipated mixed-reality headset: June 5, 2023 – which the company sees as one of the most important days in its history.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Apple Inc. has chosen June 5, 2023, as one of the most important days in its history. That’s the date it’s planning to debut its first mixed-reality headset, which it sees as the beginning of a post-iPhone era. The headset will be a risky, but potentially monumental launch for Apple. It will herald mixed reality as its next major product category, offering a glimpse of a future where people are interacting with the world via headsets and not pocketable touch screens. The showcase at WWDC, the Worldwide Developers Conference, will likely include the headset itself, but also its onboard xrOS operating system, accompanying services, and — perhaps most critically — a software development kit and platform that will let developers write new types of apps.

MacDailyNews Take: Beyond the headset, Gurman expects multiple new Macs are being prepped for launch launch around the middle of the year, including new MacBook Air models and an all-new Mac Pro powered by Apple Silicon. Of course, we’ll also see macOS 14, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 at WWDC on Jnue 5th!

