When it comes to sound quality, many audiophiles argue that Spotify falls short compared to Apple Music. Spotify’s inferior sound quality is even further highlighted when it comes to Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless audio, two features Apple Music offers to its users.

Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos: Spatial Audio is a new feature introduced by Apple Music that allows users to experience music in a 3D environment, simulating a surround sound experience. Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos adds an extra layer of immersion by providing spatial sound effects that can make music sound more lifelike and dynamic. Spotify, on the other hand, does not currently offer Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. This means that users on Spotify are unable to enjoy the full immersive experience that is now available on Apple Music.

Lossless Audio: Apple Music Lossless allows users to stream high-quality music without any compression or loss of data. Lossless audio provides higher fidelity than compressed audio, resulting in a more accurate and detailed sound. Apple Music offers two tiers of Lossless audio, including CD-quality 16-bit/44.1 kHz and Hi-Resolution 24-bit/192 kHz. Spotify, on the other hand, does not currently offer Lossless audio. While Spotify does offer a high-quality streaming option at 320 kbps, this is still a lossy format that compresses the audio data, resulting in a lower quality sound than Lossless audio.

When the same track is directly compared, Spotify’s sound quality is noticeably inferior to Apple Music, specifically when it comes to Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless audio. Apple Music’s Spatial Audio provides a fully immersive 3D sound experience that is not currently available on Spotify. Additionally, Apple Music’s Lossless audio provides higher fidelity and accuracy than Spotify’s highest quality streaming option, which is still a compressed and lossy format.

Apple Music offers a free trial period of three months, after which users can choose to pay either $9.99 per month for an individual plan or $14.99 per month for a family plan that can be shared with up to six people. Additionally, students can sign up for Apple Music for just $4.99 per month. Apple Music is also a part of Apple’s “Apple One” subscription bundles which can further reduce the price for the Apple Music streaming service. More info about “Apple One” here.

Spotify also offers a free trial period, but it is only for one month. After the trial period ends, users can choose to pay $9.99 per month for an individual plan or $14.99 per month for a family plan that can be shared with up to six people. Students can sign up for Spotify for just $4.99 per month, which is the same as the student pricing for Apple Music.

MacDailyNews Take: Smart consumers do not pay the same, or more, for a music streaming service that offers noticeably inferior sound quality. Anyone places any value on high-quality audio will prefer Apple Music over Spotify.

